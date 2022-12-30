India’s education system is burdened by examination set up, need newer assessment practices: Sisodia

India needs to adopt new innovative assessment practices to revive its education system which reels under the burden of examinations, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. He said until the current examination system is changed, the entire education system in the country will remain a “slave” to the three-hour annual examination system.

Sisodia gave the statement while addressing the 13th education conference ‘Educarnival’ organised by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi. He said the most pressing reform in the Indian education system is the change in the traditional examination and assessment systems.

“The learning process will remain only a battle to pass the exam. Until the current examination system is changed, the entire education system will remain a slave of the three-hour annual examination. We have progressed with time but still have not been able to move away from rote assessment systems,” he said.

Sisodia said the present examination system is designed to pass or fail children on the basis of marks instead of assessing their learning levels, strengths and weaknesses.

Addressing school leaders and teachers from all over the country, he said, “The education system has collapsed under the burden of examinations and we need to revive it through innovative assessment practices.”

“The children, parents and all stakeholders in the education system are scared of examinations here. To change the examination and assessment system in Delhi, we have set up a new state board- Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE). Along with this, we have started making some unique changes in the system too.” He said. Sisodia further said that DBSE report cards doesn’t mention pass or fail, instead gives subject-specific qualitative remarks.

With inputs from PTI