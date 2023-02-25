India’s education system has been reoriented by NEP to meet future demands: PM Modi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the National Education Policy (NEP) has realigned the education system of the country to meet the requirements of the future.

During a post-budget webinar, the prime minister remarked that the education system was previously a victim of ‘rigidity’.

He further stated that the NEP has introduced adaptability and realigned the educational structure to meet the requirements of the future.

Listing the announcements made in the Union Budget for 2023-24, the prime minister outlined the roadmap for making India the skill capital of the world.

With inputs from PTI.