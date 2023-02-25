scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

India’s education system has been reoriented by NEP to meet future demands: PM Modi 

During a post-budget webinar, the prime minister remarked that the education system was previously a victim of ‘rigidity’.

Written by FE Education
NEP has introduced adaptability and realigned the educational structure to meet the requirements of the future.
NEP has introduced adaptability and realigned the educational structure to meet the requirements of the future: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the National Education Policy (NEP) has realigned the education system of the country to meet the requirements of the future.

During a post-budget webinar, the prime minister remarked that the education system was previously a victim of ‘rigidity’. 

He further stated that the NEP has introduced adaptability and realigned the educational structure to meet the requirements of the future.

Also Read

Listing the announcements made in the Union Budget for 2023-24, the prime minister outlined the roadmap for making India the skill capital of the world.

With inputs from PTI.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 25-02-2023 at 14:30 IST