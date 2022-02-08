India’s EdTech Sector generates 75,000 jobs in the last 5 years

The unemployment rate has declined to 6.57% from 7.11%, which is the lowest since March 2021.

The IEC is formed under the aegis of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).

According to data collected by the Indian EdTech Consortium (IEC), the Indian edtech sector has generated more than 75,000 jobs for the Indian workforce in the past five years. Over 50,000 professionals are currently part of the EdTech ecosystem. The data suggests that the Indian start-up ecosystem has played a significant role in driving employment opportunities during tough times, and edtech sector has emerged as an essential job creator. As per CMIE, the unemployment rate has declined to 6.57% from 7.11%, the lowest since March 2021. The IEC is formed under the aegis of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).



The edtech sector has been contributing to a two-pronged approach to improve overall employability and opportunities for the Indian workforce. On one side, the sector has been giving employment opportunities to the best-in-class talent to drive business growth, and on the other hand, the edtech firms have been training and upskilling learners to secure better jobs. In addition to direct employment, Indian EdTech companies have also been responsible for generating ancillary job opportunities to support business growth and operations.



“India’s EdTech sector has been extremely purpose-driven and is one of the most in-demand industries for multiple stakeholders. It has been at the forefront of creating and delivering excellence. Therefore, with the outcome-driven business approach we follow, we are sure to create the strongest employment pull within the country for propelling maximum economic growth,” said Mayank Kumar, co-founder and MD, upGrad, and chair of the IEC.



Adding to this, Divya Gokulnath, co-founder, BYJU’S and the co-chair of the IEC, metioned, “The aspirations of young India are infinite – both from metros and smaller towns across the country. We aim to empower the youth with diversified job opportunities, helping secure their future while fulfilling their ambitions of innovating for India and the world.”

