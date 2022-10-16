India’s 1st Hindi MBBS books released in Madhya Pradesh, ‘will free education completely from English,’ says CM

After Home Minister Amit Shah released India’s first MBBS syllabus in Hindi as part of Madhya Pradesh government’s initiative to promote higher studies in language, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday that they will free education “completely from English”. “Why do we have to be a slave to English language? If Chinese, Japanese, Germans, Russians, French can study and express their talents in their own respective languages and reach high positions then why can’t our children do that?” ANI quoted the CM as saying.

However, Chouhan added that there will be no compulsion on getting medical education in Hindi only and those who want to study in English can do so. “We’ll free education completely from English. Whoever wants to study (in English) can study, there’s no compulsion…We’ll start education in Hindi in 6 engineering and 6 polytech colleges this year. It’s our dream to start education in Hindi at IIT and IIM in the state,” Chouhan said, adding, “This day will be written in history in golden letters.”

The CM also said that students from rural areas who were unable to get medical education because of lack of knowledge of English will not lag behind and will be able to pursue the MBBS course in Hindi.

Shah on Sunday released textbooks in Hindi of three subjects for MBBS students. Terming it as an important day in history, Shah said Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to start the MBBS course in Hindi.

While addressing a gathering following the unveiling of textbooks of medical biochemistry, anatomy and medical physiology subjects in Hindi in state’s capital Bhopal, Shah added, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in Hindi on international platforms to send across a message to the world. This boosts the confidence of the young people in India.”