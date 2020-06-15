Indian video-conferencing apps that schools can use to teach

Google Chrome browser, and on Android phones and iOS phones using the app.

While there are dozens of videoconferencing platforms available to impart education, these are a few developed within the country.

Say Namaste: It’s a secure, private and encrypted 1:1 and multi-party text, voice and videoconferencing solution. It has been developed by Inscripts India, a software company specialising in real-time communication software established in 2009. It is headquartered in Mumbai. Say Namaste is currently available on desktop/laptop using the

EnableX.io: It has launched a scalable videoconferencing and collaborative solution that, it claims on its website, is built, hosted and managed in India. This solution helps educational institutions of all sizes to transit to online learning rapidly and cost-effectively. It offers collaborative tools and features such as screen sharing, recording and whiteboarding, and can empower institutions to conduct one-to-one and group video meetings as well as large-scale webinars and virtual events with an audience of up to 1,000 people. The company is working with both formal education institutes like schools and colleges as well as supplementary education institutes like coaching centres.

Admission24: This edtech start-up has launched its live virtual classes for students and educators. It allows teachers to conduct unlimited live and interactive online classes for up to 1,000 students in each session. It also provides an interactive learning atmosphere for all levels from K12 to higher education, so that both learners and educators can enjoy a more collaborative learning space. By the end of each session, students can ask questions through voice messages, text and attachment. The start-up also provides teachers with the option to record the class, which will be available on the app for 48 hours, so that no student misses any important sessions due to low internet bandwidth.

Impartus: This Bengaluru-based start-up provides for real-time two-way videoconference classes. There is no need to download the app on your phone. It enables automatic audio-video recording and distribution of classroom lectures. The start-up is providing free live virtual classes for schools, colleges and universities.

Bharat.live: It’s a videoconferencing platform developed by Dehradun-based start-up ileads Auxiliary Services. The platform, its website claims, can be accessed even if there is low internet bandwidth, and is easy to use. The key element the team kept in mind while developing the platform was simplicity and privacy.

WeConference by CloudConnect Communications: Developed in India, this solution offers features such as AI-led transcription, video recording, meeting summaries, and more.