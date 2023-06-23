Indian varsities increase presence among Asian peers

In the 11th edition of Times Higher Education’s Asia University Rankings, India has one university in the top 50, four universities in the top 100 and 18 universities in the top 200. India’s highest ranked university is the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, which ranks 48th.

The second-highest ranked university in India is JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (68th), followed by Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences (77th) and Mahatma Gandhi University (joint 95th), rounding off the Indian institutes in the top 100.

However, the top two spot holders this year have seen a decline in their rankings compared to last year, falling six and three spots, respectively.

Overall, Tsinghua University in China has topped the ranking and has retained its top spot for the fourth year in a row.

It is followed by Peking University, China, which is second for the fourth year in a row too.

Taking third place is National University of Singapore, which has also maintained its position for the fourth consecutive year.

Most universities in the rankings come from Japan (117), followed by China (95), India (75), Iran (65), and Türkiye (61).

India is showing a year-on-year increase in participation, with 71 universities in the rankings last year and 63 the year before.

This year, 669 universities are ranked, up from 616 last year. Thirty-one countries/regions are represented from Turkey in the west to Japan in the east.

Per Phil Baty, Times Higher Education’s Chief Global Affairs Officer, “The very rapid growth of Indian universities willing to put themselves forward for assessment in the international rankings is very impressive, showing a real appetite to compete on a global stage and to benchmark against the very best in the Asian continent, and the world.”