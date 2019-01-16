Indian universities move up in global ranking with 49 institutions (Representational image)

India has improved its showing in the prestigious university rankings of Times Higher Education Emerging Economies with 49 institutions making it to the list including 25 in the top 200. China remains the most represented nation in the annual 2019 listing, claiming four of the table’s top five positions with Tsinghua University topping the chart, according to the London-based Times Higher Education (THE), a global organisation that produces data, analysis and expertise on higher education. Leading India again is the Indian Institute of Science (14th), followed by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (27th).

However, both of them slipped back a place this year, largely due to increased competition. The 2019 ranking comprises nearly 450 universities – expanded from 378 last year – from 43 countries, across four continents. This year’s table presents a mixed picture for India, with several new entrants and high risers, alongside several institutions that dropped back. India has increased its representation in the Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings with 49 universities in the list as compared to 42 in 2018, the organisation said.

India has 25 universities in the top 200, a rise from 17 last year, it said. The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, however, scales 21 places – and into the top 40 – at 35th, thanks in particular to improvements in its research (volume, income and reputation) and industry income (knowledge transfer). The Indian Institute of Technology Indore (61st) and the JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (joint 64th) are the highest new entrants for India this year. Savitribai Phule Pune University climbs an impressive 87 positions to joint 93rd, alongside the National Autonomous University of Mexico, with a rise in its research score, and a significant rise to its citations (research influence) score.

Meanwhile, Banaras Hindu University and Amrita University both scaled this year into the top 150, while the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune and Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad featured for the first time in this group. Elsewhere, mainland China remains the most represented nation in the annual listing, with 72 institutions in total.

The Communist giant claimed four of the table’s top five positions. Tsinghua University surpasses Peking University as this year’s top institution overall, while Zhejiang University rises three positions to 3rd, the University of Science and Technology of China climbs one place to 4th, with Lomonosov Moscow State University completing 2019’s top five. Ellie Bothwell, Global Rankings Editor for THE, said: “Indian institutions have immense potential for success – not only on the emerging stage, but globally.

But, while progress is clearly being made, other economies that previously lagged behind – such as Egypt and Malaysia – are starting to advance at a much faster rate”. “In this year’s table, India’s institutions perform well in teaching. However they are significantly behind the global average in terms of international outlook. “Strengthening this will further elevate the nation’s global reputation for higher education, encourage important research collaborations and help attract international students,” Bothwell added.