Indian teachers making good use of ed-tech tools, reveals UK study

Indian teachers displayed resourcefulness in using edtech tools to keep students learning and to monitor their progress during COVID-19 lockdowns so they could address learning gaps when schools reopened, revealed a UK study on Thursday. The research entitled ‘Effective Assessment and Progress Monitoring in an Online Environment’ was conducted in six countries including India, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, and South Africa.

The study by London-headquartered non-profit T4 Education, in collaboration with global research collaboration EdTech Hub, concluded that effective education technology (edtech) tools are needed to support teachers who had to rely on innovative techniques to keep students learning and monitor progress during the pandemic.

“The extreme challenge placed on teachers in India and around the world to provide continuity of learning for students in a long-term emergency environment is something from which we must learn,” Verna Lalbeharie, executive director, EdTech Hub, said.

The report revealed how ed-tech tools such as free-to-use multiple-choice quizzing tools like Google Forms were widely used and comparatively easy to deploy when students in India had good digital access during lockdown, and that these had a positive impact on student engagement. However, limited student access to digital devices and poor connectivity was often a challenge, especially in rural parts of the country, the study said.

With inputs from PTI.

