Indian students win startup award in Singapore

Three Indian students studying in Singapore have jointly won an award for their startup idea about automating the process of medical claims. Akshay Gupta, Vinayak RD, and Sachin Sanjeev, who are from India and studying doing Global Master of Business Administration at SP Jain School of Global Management, won the Flywire Challenge, jointly organised by the school and payment transaction group Flywire, a statement said yesterday. The trio received cash prize of SGD 10,000 for their project automating the process of medical claims.

The automating of the usually-manual processes helps both patients and healthcare professionals, SP Jain said in the statement. Jointly organised by Flywire and SP Jain, the Flywire Challenge seeks to demonstrate how the collaboration between FinTech and educational institutions can power a new generation of entrepreneurs. The challenge had attracted over 20 entries from universities in Singapore.