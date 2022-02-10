Indian students heading abroad now look beyond just brand name, says Rahul Subramaniam

Increasingly, students are opting for majors in diverse fields across the humanities and social sciences, including but not limited to: philosophy, anthropology, history, politics, and literature, along with music and the performing arts.

Rohan Agarwal is a non-STEM major at Carnegie Mellon and he . . . actually likes it?



Having chosen between acceptances to several top colleges abroad, including UCLA and USC, he’s beginning to create his niche in a place few might have suspected. To some, Rohan had seemed a better fit at perhaps an Ivy, a liberal arts-minded community where his passions for politics and economics would be celebrated.



Why, then, is he here?



With two high-powered businesspeople for parents, Rohan belongs to an emerging demographic. Indeed, Mr. and Mrs. Agarwal, alumni of some of India’s finest domestic institutions—like IIT and Welham—represent a pioneer generation that has now spawned a privileged population with distinctly Western values. Where many of the country’s expanding middle class have sought elite local universities for undergraduate studies and prestigious American or British ones for graduate studies, they now can afford to send their high schoolers West for college. While these environments have come to embrace the buzzword of “diversity” for international admissions, and the top tech firms of Silicon Valley recruit much-needed foreign talent, there has been a marked increase in applications to the Ivy League, but also a parallel pivot in openness toward colleges just slightly less competitive or famous, such as Carnegie Mellon.



Evidently, the rate of Indian students applying to foreign universities is skyrocketing. The Common Application, a standardized admissions system accepted by 900 US institutions, received 6,060,037 first-year applications to member institutions in March 1, 2021, an 11% increase over the 2019–20 total through the same date (5,457,932 applications). According to a Bengaluru-based market research firm, RedSeer, over 180,000 Indian students are forecasted to apply for foreign universities by 2024. While demand for studying abroad is increasing, student expenditure is soaring, likely to touch $75-85 billion by 2024—an increase of more than double from 2019.



Among the more affluent segments, a curious phenomenon appears to be emerging: the fundamental purpose of higher education appears to be shifting away from strictly vocational training (often within STEM fields) for a lucrative career. Labor market trends indicate that in this globalized post-industrial society, which values adaptiveness, an entirely different skillset and mindset is needed for young people to succeed.





Rahul Subramaniam, Managing Director and Co-founder, Athena Education

Over the past five years, we have witnessed a significant shift in our proportion of STEM applicants from around 60% to only about 40%. Increasingly, students are opting for majors in diverse fields across the humanities and social sciences, including but not limited to: philosophy, anthropology, history, politics, and literature, along with music and the performing arts.

This pattern reflects how upwardly mobile Indian families are growing more open-minded toward exploring a variety of interests that are not perceived as strictly “practical”. With reduced pressures to obtain immediate employment, applicants are considering more diverse majors, but also more diverse colleges. Now, families enjoy the economic privilege to consider more holistic factors—such as academic freedom, departmental program, geographical location, and campus culture—when selecting an institution of higher learning. They have the freedom to consider college “fit”. And they’re willing to pay the rising cost of tuition to obtain it.

Where does all this leave Rohan?

During his first semester at Carnegie Mellon, he worried that the school’s intensive tech focus (present even in humanities courses) might prevent him from pursuing his core interests. Since then, however, he’s come to appreciate the balance he gets to receive. The liberal arts model is what he’d always been seeking, and a (somewhat counterintuitive) environment that prepares him to connect political economy with machine learning just might be where he belongs.

If anything, there’s always grad school.

(The author, Rahul Subramaniam, Managing Director and Co-founder, Athena Education. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)