Indian students happy to be back on campus, reveals Global Student Survey 2022

A majority of Indian students have found improvement in mental health since they have returned to the campus as they believe that the pandemic has ruined their university experience, reveals Global Student Survey 2022. The report says that over 55% of Indian students have found an improvement in their mental health as the campus reopened. The number is second highest behind Australia among all the 21 countries that were surveyed, reveals the data.

According to the report, approximately 3 in 10 or 27% Indians say they now regret going to college or university in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is the second highest of any country surveyed, behind Turkey 29%. Nearly two-thirds or 62% of Indian students with a study-related loan say that their debt makes them wish they had made a different choice and around one-third 31% with a study-related loan say they don’t think they will ever pay it off, even as the number of Indian students with a study-related debt or loan has fallen sharply from 27 per cent in 2021 to 22 per cent in 2022.

The questions for the survey conducted in January this year covered students’ views on learning in the age of COVID, how they coped with their finances and the cost of living, skills and careers, health, wellbeing and social attitudes, and climate change and sustainability.

The findings are based on in-depth opinion polling by Yonder, formerly Populus, of over 17,000 undergraduate students aged 18-21 years across 21 countries around the world, including 1,008 students in India. This is the second edition of Chegg.org Global Student Survey, described as the “most comprehensive up-to-date survey” of the lives, hopes and fears of undergraduate students throughout the world in the age of COVID and beyond, with the inaugural research published in February 2021.

“College students are finally now readjusting to campus life after experiencing the greatest disruption to education the world has ever known. At the same time, they face profound societal challenges including widening inequality, increasing automation, and climate change. In this new global study, undergraduates were asked about their hopes, fears, and overall state of mind. We believe the resulting data can help governments, business and higher education better support students in this age of COVID and beyond,” Dan Rosensweig, president, CEO of Chegg, said.

The study reveals that at a global level, 6 in 10 students 60% worldwide say that the pandemic ruined their university experience, while nearly four in 10 students 39% worldwide say that the pandemic will permanently damage their employment prospects. Only 54% of students globally think their teachers or professors know how to teach effectively online, says the Global Student Survey 2022.

With inputs from PTI.

