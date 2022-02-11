Indian students advised against pursuing medical education in China: Here’s what National Medical Commission said

Moreover, students are also advised to go through the FMGE Regulations pertaining to eligibility criteria for Indian nationals and Overseas Citizens of India before they apply to seek admission to any foreign institution.

Indian students in China: Indian students in China have been advised by the National Medical Commission against pursuing medical education from China. The advisory has come in view of the travel restrictions as well as the suspended Chinese visas that have been imposed since November 2020 owing to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by news agency ANI. The letter had been issued by the body on February 8, after it took notice of the fact that the neighbouring country had begun issuing admission notices for MBA programmes for current years as well as upcoming ones.

Amid this, NMC secretary Sandhya Bhullar wrote in the letter that students were being advised to conduct proper due diligence while choosing the place where they wished to get their medical education from.

For some time now, stringent COVID-19 measures have rendered many international students, including those from India, unable to go back to China to continue their studies. Now, the Union Ministry of External Affairs in India noticed that admission notices were being issued by many Chinese universities for the MBA programmes, the letter stated.

Hence, any student hoping to get their education from abroad needs to be aware of the fact that China has put in place stringent travel restrictions due to COVID-19 and has also suspended all visas since November 2020, which has caused the studies of many students to suffer since they are not able to go back to the neighbouring country. The letter further noted that authorities in China had earlier said that the courses are slated to be conducted in online mode. Moreover, there has been no relaxation in these restrictions by China till now.

With this, the NMC has also emphasised on the fact that it does not currently recognise or approve medical courses that are carried only through the online mode of teaching.

