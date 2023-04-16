Indian students abroad: higher education trends from Australia

By David Harrison

According to the latest UNESCO mobility data (2021) the top four global destinations for India students are the USA, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom. Indian students make up the second largest cohort, behind Chinese students, in every destination apart from Canada where Indian student numbers have now surpassed Chinese numbers.

The fundamentals point to even further growth in outbound study from India. Currently 13% of India’s 20-24 year olds obtain a university education. This is half the rate of China at 26%, although when you take into account the shortage of higher education institutions within India, China’s declining young population, and India’s future economic growth it is likely that in the medium to long term India will overtake China with the largest number of students studying overseas.

Options for Indian students to obtain a high quality international qualification and a life changing experience are abundant. Multiple host countries recognize not just the economic benefits of international students, but the cultural richness and societal benefits they bring. Governments are bending over backwards to offer international students ever more benefits including scholarships, work rights and potential migration pathways.

Quality of education, value for money and access to post study work rights continue to be the key drivers of Indian student choice. Australia continues to be a rapidly growing and popular destination seen to offer a high value proposition: a world class education system with highly ranked universities, a safe, welcoming, multicultural society, attractive weather and a beautiful natural environment, part time work opportunities while studying, high salaries and economic opportunity and favorable post study work visas.

The numbers speak for themselves. In 2011 there were around 5000 Indian students a year choosing to study a bachelor or masters degree in Australia. By 2019 the number was more than 40,000; and with Australian borders re-opening late last year the numbers are continuing to bounce back very strongly.

While postgraduate masters make up 74% of all India students in Australia, a growing number of Indian families are increasingly interested in sending their children to Australia for their bachelor degree. Management and commerce study comprise 37% of student choice and information technology at 30% and rapidly increasing year on year. Engineering, science and arts make up the other key study choices, with health-related courses also growing in demand. At the University I represent, Macquarie University in Sydney Australia, skyrocketing demand from Indian students to study cyber security, artificial intelligence, the internet of things, data science and business analytics clearly show that students have high tech, high skilled, and high paid professions in mind. Growing numbers of students are also choosing to study a double masters to increase the breadth of their skills and appeal to employers.

The recent Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement reflects an increasingly meaningful partnership between the two countries. Yet the growth of the Indian community in Australia has already been picking up pace ahead of both governments. Recently released data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics Census, undertaken once every five years, revealed the extraordinary growth in popularity of Australia and success of the India migrant community in Australia. In just five years from 2006 to 2021 the number of Indians in Australia has risen exponentially to become the second largest migrant community only behind the English, with almost 700,000 Indians now calling Australia home. Word of mouth recommendations continue to increase the popularity of Australia as a destination for Indians to travel, study and migrate.

The recent Australian Government Skills and Jobs Summit made some significant announcements regarding the importance and value of international students, which has been widely reported in India. Two covid impacted years of low population inflows to Australia has meant an acute shortage of skilled workers, particularly in areas of health, information technology, engineering and teaching.

The Government has recognized that international students bring valuable qualifications, skills, English language competency and assimilation with Australian culture and society. And in doing so they can be a key contributor to Australian society and economic development upon completion of their study. With this line of thinking the Government announced that the current post study work rights of two years for a bachelor degree and three years for a masters degree will be further enhanced by an additional two years for areas of ‘verified skill shortage’. Specific study areas that qualify for the extra two years are likely to be announced later this year. The prospect of studying a top quality masters degree in an area of real skill shortage – and then having the opportunity for five years post study work in an economic powerhouse city such as Sydney – will be a value proposition likely to gain much attention within the minds of aspirational Indian students.

While Australia seeks to attract the best students from around the world whose primary motivation is to study, recognizing the strong desire of students to gain practical experience and post study work is a welcome development.

It was around 20 years ago that I choose to leave England to study my degree in Australia as an international student. It’s a huge decision for anybody to take, and a major investment in time and money. But for me there isn’t a day that goes by that I’m not grateful for the opportunity my international education in Australia provided me.

The author is executive director, International, Macquarie University. Views expressed are personal.