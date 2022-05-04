Indian student groups from Punjab and Tamil Nadu win NASA 2022 Human Exploration Rover Challenge

Two Indian student groups from Punjab and Tamil Nadu have won the NASA 2022 Human Exploration Rover Challenge, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration has announced during a virtual awards ceremony on April 29. The challenge involved as many as 91 teams, including 58 colleges and 33 high schools.

As a part of the challenge,US and international student teams were required to design, engineer, and test a human-powered rover on a course simulating terrain found on rocky bodies in the solar system. The teams also performed mission assignments, including sample retrievals and spectrographic analysis, while negotiating the course.

“This year, students were asked to design a course that would mimic obstacles as if they were competing in Huntsville,” Aundra Brooks-Davenport, challenge activity lead, Marshall Space Flight Centre, Huntsville, Alabama, said.

Decent Children Model Presidency School from Punjab was the winner of the STEM Engagement Award in the High School division. The team from Vellore Institute of Technology in Tamil Nadu was declared the winner in the College/University division in the Social Media Award, a release said.

With inputs from PTI.

