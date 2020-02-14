Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) admission 2020: Admission process begins – how to apply

The institute will conduct the written test in May.

The Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) has begun the admission process for this the current academic session. Candidates looking to take admission may apply at the official website isical.ac.in. While the admission process is on, the last date to apply is March 6.

The institute will conduct the written test in May. Those who will clear the written test, as well as the interview, will be eligible for admission. Only those candidates who clear the written test will be called for the final interview round. The admission criteria for admission in different courses vary. Candidates must have Class 12 pass certificate and a graduate degree from a recognised institution for admission in masters course.

Application fee

Students looking to apply are required to pay a fee of Rs 1,250. While of female candidates the fee is Rs 750, for reserved category the fee is Rs 625.

The institute is also offering programmes like one-year Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Applications, M.Tech programme in Cryptology and Security, two-year Master of Science in Quality Management Science and two-year Postgraduate Diploma in Business Analytics.

Here’s how candidates may apply

1. Students may first visit the official website isical.ac.in

2. After this, they may click on admission 2020 and ISI admission link.

3. Once this is done, candidates may click on the link ‘apply online’

4. Students will now be redirected to the next page

5. They may now click on the ‘new registration’ link

6. Students may now fill details, and then verify

7. Students may now fill up forms and then upload images.

8. They may now pay their fee.

9. After this, students may submit their forms.

The Giridih branch of the institute is starting a new course of one-year Postgraduate Diploma in Agricultural and Rural Management with Statistical Methods and Analytics (PGDARSMA) from 2020-21 batch. For more details, interested candidates must visit the official website isical.ac.in for all detail.