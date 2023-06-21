Indian School of Hospitality partners with ICEX Spain Trade; aims to elevate hospitality education.

The Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) has partnered with ICEX Spain Trade and Investment to collaborate in hospitality education, gastronomy, and cultural exchange. The goal of the partnership is to enhance excellence and innovation in these fields. ICEX is an entity promoting Spanish businesses and culture internationally, with a focus on showcasing Spain’s culinary diversity and heritage through gastronomic diplomacy, according to an official release.

This collaboration aims to offer opportunities across various domains, including Hospitality Education, Training Programmes, Spread of ICEX Programmes, Culinary Experiences, and Future Collaborations. The partnership further aims to enhance the curriculum and provide students and faculty at ISH with exposure to the global practices in hospitality and culinary arts. Moreover, it will foster cultural exchange between India and Spain, while boosting economic activities through cross-border trade and investment in the hospitality and gastronomic industry, the release mentioned.

“The partnership with ICEX Spain Trade and Investment is not merely a collaboration; it is a fusion of cultures and an academic renaissance. The enriched curriculum, coupled with international insights, will forge professionals who are also ambassadors of cultural exchange. This collaboration with ICEX is a catalyst for empowering Indian students with a blend of heritage and global acumen,” Kunal Vasudeva, co-founder, chief operating officer, Indian School of Hospitality, said.

Another significant advantage of the alliance includes enhanced access to international opportunities for ISH alums via ICEX’s comprehensive network. “This collaboration aims to allow ISH students, who are destined to occupy leading positions in the gastronomic and hospitality sector in India and the world, to become ambassadors of Spanish gastronomy with a multiplier effect in the future. This long-term project aims to establish a solid and fruitful relationship with the ISH,” Lucía Paternina Torme, chief economic, commercial counsellor, Embassy of Spain in New Delhi, said.