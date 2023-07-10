Indian School of Hospitality partners with ICEX Spain; aims to enhance culinary and hospitality education

Indian School of Hospitality (ISH), a Gurugram based Hospitality institution has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the ICEX Spain Trade and Investment, an entity under the Spanish Ministry of Industry, Tourism and Trade. Through this partnership ISH aims to enable students to explore the intricacies of Spanish cuisine, imbibe global hospitality practices and gain enriched academic experiences, Kunal Vasudeva, co-founder, chief operating officer, Indian School of Hospitality, told FE Education. “The partnership aims to provide ISH students and faculty with an enriched curriculum which integrates global excellence in hospitality and culinary arts. It presents a chance to delve into and embrace the rich flavours of Spanish gastronomy and hospitality, equipping our students with a versatile range of skills,” he said.

ISH claims to provide a range of academic programmes, including two undergraduate degree programmes: a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Hospitality Management and a Bachelor of Arts (BA) (Hons.) in Culinary Arts. Both of these programmes have a duration of four years. Additionally, there is a postgraduate programme available, known as the Postgraduate Programme in Services Management, which spans over 11 months. In addition to degree programmes, ISH claims to offer diploma courses. These include the Culinary Arts Diploma and the French Pastry Arts Diploma, which have a duration of 12-18 months, according to the institution website.

It further claims that this collaboration brings forth an array of opportunities, with cultural exchange being one of the most captivating aspects. The aim is to expose students to Spanish traditions, enabling them to develop a profound understanding and appreciation for diverse cultures—an essential quality in today’s interconnected world. Additionally, the collaboration provides a direct connection to Spanish gastronomic knowledge and culinary practices. “ICEX’s global reach means that students can benefit from the expertise of renowned Spanish chefs, who can share their insights and techniques firsthand. By immersing themselves in this cultural exchange, students will gain insights that go beyond the confines of textbooks, fostering a broader worldview,” Vasudeva explained.

Also Read MoE releases report on performance of school education system in all districts for last two years

Simultaneously, ISH claims to have engaged in the development of strategic educational initiatives. The faculty members and selected industry experts have collaborated to design these programmes. Additionally, it is working on building a framework for disseminating ICEX programmes and initiatives among its students and alumni. This initiative has a two-fold purpose, it claims. “Firstly, it aims to provide students and alumni with new career advancement opportunities within the global hospitality landscape. Secondly, it seeks to foster a deeper understanding of the industry’s global dynamics, allowing individuals to grasp the complexities and opportunities available worldwide,” he said.