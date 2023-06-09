Indian parents spent Rs 20 million on online learning courses during exam season; Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, among top consumers

Indian parents spent Rs 15 million on online learning courses and around Rs five million on courses on exam preparation between January and March, 2023, a report by D2CTech platform, Instamojo, revealed.

The Instamojo Ed2C 2023 report which analysed consumer trends around online learning and exam preparation for 1,500 brands, claimed that as exam results are being announced, spending on Job Consulting and Resume Writing is set to rise. “Between January and March, this sector clocked in a total sales of Rs 1.2 lakh which is estimated to grow by 2x in the current quarter,” the report said.

As per the report, Indian parents opened their pockets tremendously for the exam season and over 25% of the transactions made on the platform in Q4, 2023 were contributed to by the education sector. Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities were the highest takers of these online courses contributing more than 89% to the overall transaction value for the education sector, the report further claimed.

Furthermore, as per the report, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Hyderabad were the top five cities in terms of transaction value. These five cities contributed more than 28% to the overall transactions for the sector, the report said.

Merchants who signed up during the pandemic were the most successful, the Instamojo report said. They clocked in a total sales of Rs 12 million between January and March, 2023, according to the analysis. These numbers are expected to influence the tuition and exam preparations industry, as per the report.