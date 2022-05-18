Indian parents spend Rs 20,000 for education in govt schools, reveals Schoolnet Survey

EdTech service provider Schoolnet India Ltd has released the findings of its survey ‘Understanding Indian School Education Spends Landscape’ according to which parents in India spend approximately Rs 20,000 in a year on education in government schools. Whereas, at the same time, parents of students in private unaided schools spend more than double, at Rs 47,000 on an average annually. The study was conducted in collaboration with PGA Labs on the overall spending on a child’s schooling and education in India among private and government schools

The survey also revealed that 6% of parents spend between Rs 51,000 to Rs 1,00,000 on education in elite government schools like Kendriya Vidalayas, compared to 28% of parents that spend a similar amount for education in unaided private schools. The data was recorded from 480 parents of students studying in government schools and 437 parents with children in private unaided schools (75% attending “affordable”, “low-cost” or “budget” private schools).

In addition, the report revealed that more than half the families with children in government schools (56%) spend less than Rs 15,000 annually on in-school expenditure, whereas they spend an average of Rs 14,000 on after-school expenditure. 36% of parents of students in private unaided schools spend more than Rs 50,000 on school education and 3% of parents incur similar expenditures on supplementary education.

As part of the total expenditure on school education, 36% of parents spend less than Rs 5,000 as tuition fees in government schools, and 12% reported no spends at all. Whereas, 60% of parents of students in government schools incur these additional education costs by spending INR 10,000 or more on supplementary education products, the survey indicated.

