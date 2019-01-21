Indian Management Education: Resurrection on the global map?

By Rajiv R Thakur

The Indian higher education fraternity is abuzz with the Times Higher Education (THE) Emerging Economies University Rankings 2019, where 49 universities from India have found place in top-450, up from 42 last year. Also, while 17 Indian universities were ranked in top-200 last year, this year the figure has risen to 25. However, the top-two—Indian Institute of Science and IIT Bombay—dropped a rank each due to increased competition.

As far as management education is concerned, the FT Global MBA Ranking 2018 included three Indian institutions (ISB, IIMA, IIMB) in top-100. An indicator of the strength of institutions is the application pull they enjoy across the globe. The Graduate Management Admission Council, owner of GMAT, publishes application trends for management programmes, which shows that while global application pipelines were the largest for programmes in Europe (89%), Canada (70%) and the US (57%), in India’s case it is abysmally low (less than 1%). On the contrary, India and China represent the largest volumes of applicants to programmes worldwide, indicating interests of students outside their own country. This is a sad state of affairs for Indian management education. But what are the reasons for the same?

READ ALSO | 5 investment options for 2019 to get good return and keep your money safe

To begin with, students and aspirants feel that India is producing nothing but workbots for MNCs. A typical management programme offered in India is of two years, spread across trimesters/semesters comprising of 35-plus courses, between compulsory (20-25) and electives (10-12), with the overall teaching load of 1,100-odd hours plus internships (globally, this figure is 700-800). Core courses are more or less standard across programmes and electives (though offered in bouquet and revised according to needs) are limited, even though students have diverse backgrounds, work experiences, purposes, interests and aptitude. Initiatives on new pedagogical tools for experiential learning lag behind global standards.

A glance at the programme design, curriculum and pedagogical tools used by top global institutions reveals startling differences as compared to those in India. For instance, MBA programmes of the Kellogg School of Management, US, emphasise on an “innovative portfolio that helps students find the ideal balance among professional, educational and personal goals.” Also, in most noted global institutions, MBA students typically have work experience nothing less than three years.

A major differentiator is personalised curriculum. MIT Sloan offers students a choice to “self-manage” their curriculum to match their interests and career goals. INSEAD (Europe) has a one-year accelerated full-time MBA. At Wharton, students can choose their own electives—from 200 courses across 10 academic departments.

Coming back to the THE University Rankings 2019, while these take note of the good teaching capabilities developed in India, these also mention shortcomings in research and international outlook indicators. Taking cue from these rankings, management education in India can draw a roadmap for itself. Also, while it is a good sign that some corporates have set up institutions with good intention, it is the institutes of national importance (IIMs, IITs) and others established ones who have to gear up to the needs of the nation. Institution building of eminence is a time-taking process, and a shortcut and populist approach so far followed by the government, devoid of futuristic realities, will not be good for management education.

The author is dean, Development, and professor, Strategy, Birla Institute of Management Technology