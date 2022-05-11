Indian learners among the youngest, 75% under 30 years, reveals Duolingo report

Language learning in India is driven by people between the age group of 18 to 29, with lesser number of teenagers studying new languages and the overall numbers dropping after the age of 30, Duolingo report reveals. This pattern is different from the United States (US), where learners from 13 to 17 years constitutes 22% of all learners in the country. Language learning is especially popular among young learners in Japan and India, while in Germany everyone studies languages.

The report further reveals that around the globe, young people are passionate about language learning. In many countries across the world, people under 30 make up about 60% of all language learners. This pattern could be seen in countries as geographically, culturally (and linguistically) diverse such as Brazil, Japan, Mexico, and the US. Young learners see language learning as a tool to build and maintain connections with the family, culture, and media they care about the most. This is true on a global scale, as well, according to the 2021 Duolingo Language Report.

Moreover, technology has made learning new languages easier, people can use language learning to complement new interests – like learning some basic Korean while they watch Squid Game and showing empathy and support for Ukrainians by studying their language. The overall percent of young learners doesn’t vary much across the globe; however, there are notable differences.

According to the report, there are differences in which people of different generations are interested in studying languages. For example, in the US, Spanish is the most popular language to study among all generations. One of the most interesting trends include Gen Z learners tend to study Japanese, while their parents and grandparents study Italian. Japanese is the third most popular language for learners ages 13 to 22 to study. It drops a bit for older age groups, and for learners 40 and up, Japanese is ranked a distant sixth in popularity. Korean language popularity peaks at six for 13 to 17 year-olds and gets less popular for older learners.

