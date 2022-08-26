Indian delegations visit Israel to understand their school education model

A 24-member delegation of Indian educationists from across the country is on a five-day visit to Israel to understand their school education model and pedagogical tools, an official statement said.

The visit is scheduled to be concluded on August 26, 2022. According to the statement, it has been organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) ARISE, a collegium of stakeholders which aims to promote quality education, with support from the Foreign Trade Administration, the Israel’s Ministry of Economy and Industry and the Embassy of Israel.

It further added that the visit is aimed at understanding and experiencing the Israeli model of education system in the K-12 space and gaining exposure to the dynamic and flexible policies, pedagogical tools and models using technologies such as data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and design thinking to prepare students for the 21st century needs.

“In India, we have done excellent work in ensuring access to school education to the remotest rural pockets. The bigger challenge today is to ensure outcome-based learning and accountability of stakeholders through ethical reporting of data. This is possible only through intelligent use of technology,” Shishir Jaipuria, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) ARISE chairman, said.

He further added that India needs to learn how Israel has effectively mainstreamed entrepreneurship education into School Education thereby giving the advantage of early mentoring and skilling of students.

“This visit to Israel will provide exposure to the policy framework for multiple models of excellent quality education being delivered by the Israeli K-12 segment,” he added.

Furthermore, the delegation will visit a wide range of institutions including the Ministry of Education, Israel; Israel Export and International Cooperation Institute; Taasiyeda; Peres Center for Peace and Innovation; Start-up Nation Central, MINDCET and Shimon Peres High School, the statement added.

