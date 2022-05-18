Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati to offer MTech students, PhD courses in health sciences and tech

IIT Guwahati and the Mehta Family Foundation (MFF), Houston, Texas, USA, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the ‘Jyoti and Bhupat Mehta School of Health Sciences and Technology’, and the new school will commence academic activities during the current academic year.

The school will be offering new master’s and PhD programmes in Health Sciences and technology from this academic year and the first 20 students from MTech batch in the stream of biomedical science and engineering will be admitted to IIT Guwahati via GATE 2022.

The new school will train the students in topics related to Health Science and Technology with emphasis on courses from other disciplines of science and engineering such as Electronics and Electrical Engineering, Biosciences and Bioengineering, Mathematics and Statistics, and Chemical Engineering and Design.

The new multi-disciplinary programme on health sciences and technology at IIT Guwahati is designed based on National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to nurture the best talents of the country through both pedagogic as well as hands-on training.