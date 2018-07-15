Student alert! Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy signs MoU with Houston University; check what’s in store

The MoU also covers possible student exchanges for short-term visits and learning, joint research projects, and joint academic events and activities.

The University of Houston has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) here with the aim to build scientific and technical knowledge through joint research. The agreement was signed by IIPE founding director VSRK Prasad, IIPE administrative liaison Sudarsan Neogi, Elizabeth D Rockwell Dean of the Cullen College of Engineering at UH, Joseph W Tedesco and UH vice provost for global strategies and studies, Jaime Ortiz.

The agreement covers key areas of possible collaboration – faculty exchanges, especially in subsea engineering, offshore and onshore petroleum engineering, process control systems and process safety in all chemical engineering fields and non-conventional energy areas. The MoU also covers possible student exchanges for short-term visits and learning, joint research projects, and joint academic events and activities, including short courses, seminars, workshops and/or conferences based on mutual interest and institutional expertise. The two institutes may also explore research and projects involving distance and computer-based learning.

On the occasion, Ortiz vowed to build on the collaboration and “make sure that we end up with meaningful and concrete outcomes and results”. At the MoU signing, Prasad thanked his UH counterparts and urged them to “groom” the young institute. “We wish that this institute should develop an international level of globalization of research within the energy industry such that any person with any energy problem should look towards this institute,” he said. IIPE, which was initiated by the Indian Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, was established in 2016 in the state of Andhra Pradesh. At present, it offers undergraduate degrees in petroleum and chemical engineering and is planning to offer various graduate program in energy-related fields.