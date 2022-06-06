Indian Institute of Digital Education announces scholarships worth Rs 2.5 crores for students

Indian Institute of Digital Education (IIDE), an ed-tech institute for digital marketing training, has announced scholarships worth Rs 2.5 crores to enable students to build careers. The minimum scholarship amount is Rs 5,000 and the maximum is Rs 80,000. The scholarship grants would depend on the course structure of the students. The scholarship is eligible for all courses at IIDE.

IIDE aims to offer scholarships to more than 1,000 students across the country for their Digital Marketing Courses. The institute aims to allocate scholarship seats for their advanced online certification course of four months and the MBA-level PG Program of 11 months.

Students can take the scholarship eligibility test after completion of the admissions process, after which a final interview round will be conducted with the senior admissions counselors. Based on the test and the interview, the scholarship waiver amount will be decided.

“I started this institute with an aim to reduce the skill gap between the demand for digital skills and the talent that young people possess. These scholarships will help dedicated learners fulfill their aspirations without money being a hindrance,” Karan Shah, founder, CEO, IIDE said.

With inputs from PTI.

