Indian Institute of Art and Design invites applications for admission 2022

The Indian Institute of Art and Design (IIAD) has opened admissions for its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for 2022-23. The institute in collaboration with Kingston School of Art, London, offers undergraduate programmes in Fashion Design, Fashion Business Management, Communication Design and Interior Architecture and Design. It also offers postgraduate programmes in Fashion Design and Fashion Business Management.



The admissions will be made through the IIAD entrance examination and the last date to apply is June 10, 2022. The exam date is June 18, 2022, for online and offline mediums.

The institute offers these programmes through its creative studio at its New Delhi campus. For undergraduate programmes, the institute has a total of 200 seats and candidates passing grade 12 or equivalent in any stream (Science, Commerce, Humanities/Arts) with an aggregate of a minimum of 50% are eligible to apply. Candidates appearing for the class 12 examination in the current academic year or awaiting results may also apply. At the same time, the postgraduate courses have 40 seats for two courses, fashion design and fashion business management. Graduates from any stream or discipline from a recognised institute or university can apply for the courses; even final-year students may apply.

Read also: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates satellite centre of IIM Shillong