Indian Green Building Council partners with AICTE to train engineering students

Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) has partnered with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for training of over one lakh architectural and engineering students on green concepts. The collaboration aims to enable India to have the largest pool of trained professionals in green built environment by 2025, CII said in a statement

“Both the organisations have agreed to enable training of more than one lakh architectural and engineering students on green concepts and become industry-ready professionals,” the statement said.

“AICTE plans to take the green education programme to all its affiliated institutions across India,” Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE. Said.

According to M P Poonia, vice-chairman, AICTE, through this pact and green education programme, students will get more exposure to important concepts to protect our environment and elements of nature, earth, water, air, space and biodiversity.

At present, there are 7,558 projects, equivalent to 8.18 billion square feet, which have adopted various IGBC Green and Net Zero Building Ratings.

With inputs from PTI.

