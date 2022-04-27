Indian delegation to explore educational partnerships with US

An Indian delegation led by former union minister Suresh Prabhu is on a visit to the US to explore the possibilities of educational collaborations between the two countries. Initially, India and the US held ministerial dialogues and agreed to further strengthen the cooperation and collaborations between the countries in the field of education and skills development.

The delegation has visited several cities in the US, including Boston, New York, Chicago, Washington DC, Houston, Los Angeles and San Francisco, holding meetings with business leaders, academicians, and students to raise awareness about India’s rise and the role in the education sector.

According to Rishihood University, the delegation is launching educational partnerships with US universities for semester exchange, faculty exchange, and research projects.

“We have to provide and amplify similar opportunities in India and that requires systemic improvements. Education is a method to have such systemic improvements,” Prabhu said.

With inputs from PTI.

