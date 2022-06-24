Indian B-schools lag regional, global peers in executive-MBA rankings

By Anvitii Rai

Indian B-schools continue to lag regional and global peers on executive-MBA programmes, the latest rankings by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) showed.

Just three—Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B), Indian School of Business (ISB) and IIM Kozhikode — feature in the list of 194 assigned ranks by QS.

Indian institutes haven’t emerged as serious contenders in the space; in 2021, too, the three institutes were the only from the country to earn spots in the rankings.

Worse, the institutes appear to have taken a tumble over the last one year.

IIM-B fell seven places and is ranked 46th, while ISB fell close to 10 places and now ranks in the 111-120 range. IIM Kozhikode received the worst knocking — of around 20 places — and is now ranked above 171.

Globally, the top spot this year was taken by IESE Business School. The remaining spots in the top five are taken, respectively, by HEC Paris, Wharton Business School (University of Pennsylvania), MIT Sloan School of Management, and Saïd Business School (University of Oxford), in that order.

QS ranks executive MBA programmes based on five parameters — employer reputation (the institute’s reputation among employers), thought leadership, executive profile (average years’ work experience, managerial experience and C-suite experience), career progression (salary uplift after graduation, percentage of students promoted within a year of graduation), and diversity (representation of women within class cohort and number of nationalities among a programme’s students).

A comparison of individual scores on these parameters for Indian institutes shows marginal improvements in several areas. For instance, all three institutes have improved in terms of employer reputation and diversity, and IIM-B and ISB have improved by five points in the executive profile area.

Save for one grave fall in scores (career outcomes, where IIM-B’s score fell by 11.5 points), changes have been marginal, which means that Indian institutes have more or less remained the same as far as the global standing of their executive MBA programmes go.

Read also: WB school board appoints Ramanuj Ganguly as its president