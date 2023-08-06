scorecardresearch
Indian authorities offer to fly home ‘depressed’ woman student from Hyderabad

Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, who hails from Telangana and came to the US to pursue higher education, was seen on a street in Chicago on the verge of starvation.

The mother said her daughter went to the USA to pursue MS from TRINE University, Detroit, in August 2021.
The Consulate General of India in Chicago has established contact with a woman student hailing from Hyderabad, who was reportedly depressed and starving, and said she was fit and offered help, including medical assistance and travel to India.

Her mother had written a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking his help to bring her back home. “Happy that we could contact Ms Syeda Zaidi and offered help, including medical assistance and travel to India. She is fit and has spoken to her mother in India,” the Consulate General of India in Chicago posted on platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“She is yet to respond to our offer of support to return to India. We stand ready to extend to her all assistance,” it said.

The mother said her daughter went to the USA to pursue MS from TRINE University, Detroit, in August 2021. “For the last two months, she was not in touch with me and recently through two Hyderabadi youths, we came to know that my daughter is in deep depression and her entire belongings have been stolen due to which she is on the verge of starvation and was spotted on roads of Chicago, USA,” the mother said in her letter.

First published on: 06-08-2023 at 14:00 IST

