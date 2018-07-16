Indian Army starts law college in Pune

Savitribai Phule Pune University under which the Law College is affiliated (PTI)

An Army law college that offers a five-year integrated BBA LLB course was inaugurated on Monday near a village on the old Pune-Mumbai highway. The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU)-affiliated college with hostel facilities was inaugurated by Lieutenant General D.R. Soni, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command. It will have 60 children of serving and retired Army personnel studying in the first and current academic year 2018 -19 of the college. The students have been selected on the basis of their score in the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for Law.

The Maharashtra government and Savitribai Phule Pune University gave their approval for the establishment of the college at Kanhe village in a record time of less than a year, an Army statement said.

Madhushree Joshi, a gold medallist from Pune University, will be the first principal of the college run under the aegis of the Delhi-headquartered Army Welfare Education Society (AWES). The society is running 11 professional institutes in various disciplines such as medical, dental, fashion design, hotel management, engineering, management, nursing, education and law. The society also runs 137 Army Public Schools across the country.

The Pune college was established on a property gifted by Radha Kaliandas Daryanani Charitable Trust. It has 12 buildings. Lt. General Soni expressing his gratitude to the charitable trust urged the students to work hard and focus on all round development and be prepared to face the challenges waiting for them.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by students of the first batch with their parents, senior Army officers, veterans, college faculty and government officials.