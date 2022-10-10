India Vision Institute starts campaign to help underprivileged school girls in Delhi with eyesight issues

India Vision Institute (IVI), an NGO that has been working to help prevent avoidable blindness across India has started a campaign to benefit underprivileged school girls with eyesight issues in the Delhi, organisers said on Sunday.

According to the official statement, children are being screened for vision and those detected with refractive errors are being provided free corrective glasses. The statement added, those with other ocular conditions are referred to the hospital for further treatment.

“I am delighted that several underprivileged girls in Delhi will now be able to see better and complete their education thanks to this campaign to commemorate World Sight Day (WSD) month. WSD is commemorated worldwide on October 13,” Vinod Daniel, CEO, IVI, said.

The statement further mentioned that at a recent event under the campaign at Trilokpuri near Mayur Vihar, school girls detected with uncorrected refractive errors received free eye glasses, the NGO said.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read: Need to increase number of girl students in tech institutes for India’s progress, says President Murmu

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn