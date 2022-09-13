Indian institutes partner with CUNY to foster inclusive academic synergies 

A new centre that aims to foster robust and inclusive cultural, social and academic synergies between Indian public and private institutions and the City University of New York (CUNY) has been launched, an official statement said on September 13, 2022.

Furthermore, it said that the India Initiative for Research and Education Collaboration of CUNY CREST Institute (IICCCI) was officially launched on September 9 at the Bronx Community College. It will be an apt platform for further exchange of ideas both in the fields of academics and culture, it said.

According to the statement, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by President of Bronx Community College (BCC) Thomas Isekenegbe and President of The City College of New York Vincent Boudreau. They also shared a Statement of Interests (SSI) signed between BCC and three state universities of Maharashtra.

As per the statement, the IICCCI mission is to foster “robust and inclusive cultural-social-academic synergism between CUNY and Indian academic institutions, federal entities and private enterprise.”

According to Dilip Chauhan, the New York City’s Deputy Commissioner for International Affairs, the centre will be a platform for further exchange of ideas both in the fields of academics and culture.

“This institute will carry out its mission by securing our connection to India and our nations, we are all reminded of our vast interconnectedness. That is why it is more important than ever that we build new bridges and promote the excellence and achievement of our partners abroad,” he further added. Furthermore, the institute said that it has active academic partnerships in India since 2019.

Under the leadership of Neal Phillip and Paramita Sen, a sustainability focused study abroad programme to Maharashtra was undertaken with 15 BCC and other CUNY students where they installed a solar powered weather station and participated in other science and cross-cultural diplomatic activities. Phillip and Sen have received several grants for their work in India.

