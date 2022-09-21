Karnataka strengthens partnerships with UK universities to boost higher education

Karnataka’s Department of Higher Education has announced plans to deepen strategic partnership with universities in the United Kingdom to boost higher education. According t an official statement, C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education; IT and BT, science and technology, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Government of Karnataka met with Steve Smith, UK Government International Education Champion, to strengthen relationships between universities in the UK and in Karnataka, in the spaces of research cooperation, joint degrees, twinning, and exchanges.

Furthermore, it added that the discussion took place at the largest educational expo and conference, the Asian Summit on Education and Skills (ASES) and DIDAC India 2022 in Bengaluru.

“Karnataka and the United Kingdom have had a great collaboration thus far. We look forward to strengthening this collaboration in the education sector. The Summit is one of the best platforms to deliberate and find solutions to some of the pressing challenges in higher education,” Narayan said.

The statement further added that DIDAC India is organised by India Didactics Association (IDA), supported by the Union Ministry of Education, the NITI Aayog, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and the Education World Forum, hosted by the Department of Higher Education of Government of Karnataka and supported by AICTE and NCERT.

