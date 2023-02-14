SoME, Ahmedabad University launch communication programme for industry leaders

India’s tech-enabled company creating transformative communication programmes, in collaboration with the School of Meaningful Experiences (SoME), has joined forces with the Amrut Mody School of Management at Ahmedabad University to launch Keynote, an oratory program specifically designed for CXOs, leadership teams, and startup founders, as per official statements.

Furthermore, the programme aims to empower participants to become persuasive speakers and thought leaders at major industry events, investor meetings, and media engagements.

The 20-hour blended programme claims to emphasise the importance of communication and life skills and is based on SoME’s ‘Six Cs’ philosophy, which promotes competence, creativity, communication, collaboration, curiosity, and confidence.

The programme aims to inspire and cultivate leaders who can communicate with clarity, confidence, and conviction, connecting with their audience effectively.