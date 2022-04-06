India taking initiative for continuing education of evacuated students from Ukraine

India is in talks with the neighbouring countries of Ukraine including Hungary, Kazakhstan, Romania, and Poland to continue the education of students evacuated from Ukraine, said S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister on Wednesday.

Addressing a discussion in Lok Sabha on the ongoing situation in Ukraine, the minister said the Ukrainian government has also agreed to offer relaxation for students for taking two key examinations in their medical education courses.

“The Ukrainian Government has decided there would be a relaxation for students with respect to promotion from the third to the fourth year. The mandatory KROK exam has been postponed to the next academic year. As for the students in the sixth year, the degrees would be accorded without taking the mandatory KROK-2 examination. The criterion would solely be academic performance,” he further added.

According to the minister, Hungary had offered to allow students evacuated from Ukraine to complete their medical courses at its universities. “In addition to Hungary, there were offers from other countries. We have been in touch with Hungary, Romania, Kazakhstan and Poland about continuing education for the students evacuated from Ukraine, as these countries have similar education systems,” Jaishankar said.

With inputs from PTI

