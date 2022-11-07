India stands green in education; Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab among top contributors

The Indian education system has come up with flying colours in a recent report released by the Ministry of Education (MoE) which declared it as one of the largest globally. The report by the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSE&L) revealed that Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab are among top seven states which have contributed to the development. India currently has 14.9 lakh schools, 95 lakh teachers, and nearly 26.5 crore students from different socio-economic backgrounds, the Performance Grading Index (PGI) by DoSE&L showed. However, there has been a dip in the number of schools this year as compared to the previous year. “The employability report shows there aren’t enough skilled people in the industry. India needs to gear up in terms of skill based learnings in order to deal with the gap,” Brijesh Kohli, director, Xebia Academy, said.

At present India has 25.57 crore students enrolled in its education system- which shows a 19.36 lakh increase from 25.38 crore in 2020-21, according to the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) data. This shows that the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) across primary, upper primary, and higher secondary levels of school education in the country has increased this year. In case of higher secondary level, GER has spiked to 57.6% from 53.8%, the data showed. “We further need to focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education and equip schools with necessary infrastructure and technology. National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 hopefully will bring in this transformation,” Anurag Gupta, co-founder, STEMROBO Technologies, said.

Furthermore, the girl enrollment ratio has increased significantly in the country. As of now 12.29 crore girls are enrolled in the Indian education system- which is 8.19 lakh higher than the enrollment of girls in 2020-21. Most importantly, the report reflects a positive development in areas of inclusive education. There has been an increase in the total number of Scheduled Caste enrolment to 4.82 Crore in 2021-22 from 4.78 Crore in 2020-21. Similarly, the total number of Scheduled Tribe enrolment has increased by two lakh, backward class students by 13 lakh, and children with special needs (CWSN) by 76,000. “Even as there is an upward trend in inclusivity, the main challenge that lies ahead of schools is how to cater to the needs of these students. Schools now should focus on enrolling children with special needs not merely with an integrative outlook but from a truly inclusive approach. This requires more systematic changes and a shift in attitude,” Chetan Jaiswal, founder, CEO, My Peegu, said.

