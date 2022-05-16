India signs six MoUs with Nepal on cooperation in cultural and educational sectors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held bilateral talks with Sher Bahadur Deuba, PM of Nepal in Lumbini on Monday and has signed six Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) on cooperation in cultural and educational sectors. During the meet, the ministers discussed ways to strengthen ongoing cooperation and develop new areas in the multifaceted bilateral partnership.

“PM @narendramodi holds bilateral talks with PM @SherBDeuba in Lumbini. Opportunity to strengthen ongoing cooperation and develop new areas in our multifaceted partnership,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

In the same event, the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) inked separate MoUs with Lumbini Buddhist University on the establishment of Dr Ambedkar Chair for Buddhist Studies, with Tribhuvan University on the establishment of ICCR Chair of Indian Studies and with Kathmandu University (KU) on the establishment of the ICCR Chair of Indian Studies.

An MoU between Kathmandu University (KU) and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) was also signed during the event. A Letter of Agreement (LoA) between KU and IIT-M was signed for a joint degree programme at Master’s level. An agreement between SJVN Ltd and Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) for Development and implementation of Arun 4 Project was also inked.

“Our ties with Nepal are unparalleled. The civilisational and people-to-people contacts between India and Nepal form the enduring edifice of our close relationship,” the Prime Minister said. It is the prime minister’s fifth visit to Nepal since 2014.

With inputs from PTI.

