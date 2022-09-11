India should take pride in its literature, art, philosophy and education, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education and Skill Development Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan has said that there should be pride towards our literature, art, philosophy and education. He said that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will help prepare a future-ready generation. Pradhan made the remark while inaugurating a newly constructed multi-purpose hall at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Vadnagar, Mehsana, Gujarat. The union minister also planted a sapling in the premises.

On the occasion, he further spoke about the rich and ancient history of Vadnagar and said that Vadnagar has been a vibrant center of knowledge spiritual splendor, civilization and culture. Speaking about national education policy, he said that the NEP has the potential to make the new generation global citizens.

Furthermore, Pradhan said that every citizen has to play a key role in building a New India — a clean, healthy and prosperous nation. Everyone performing their duties would pave the way for a better neighborhood, better society, and ultimately, a better country, he added.

Meanwhile, speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his connection to Vadnagar, Pradhan said that it is the beauty of this land that someone who was brought up in this land is now the leader of the country and a global leader.

According to the official statement, Navodaya Vidyalaya Committee, Ministry of Education, Government of India allocated Rs.4,61,57,000 in December 2017 to construct the multi-purpose building (multi-purpose hall) for Jawahar Navodaya School, Vadnagar, district Mehsana. The hall has the capacity to hold academic co-curricular and indoor, programmes, among others. The construction work of this building was done in November 2021 in a modern manner, the statement noted.

The event was attended by Shardaben Patel, MP, Mehsana; Sombhai Modi, president, Jaguriben Vyas, Nagar Palika Vadnagar; Pankaj Kumar, principal secretary, Government of Gujarat and senior officials of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

Also Read: Learner’s Park; Compulsory schooling best aspect of Indian education system, says Mridul Ranjan Sahu

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn