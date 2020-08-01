India shifting from burden of the school bag to critical thinking: PM Modi on NEP at Smart India Hackathon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Centre was focussing on the quality of education in India. He said that his government’s attempts had been to make our education system the most advanced and modern for students of our country. “The 21st century is the era of knowledge. This is the time for increased focus on learning, research, innovation. This is exactly what India’s National Education Policy-2020 does,” Prime Minister Modi said in his address to students participating in Smart India Hackathon 2020.

The prime minister said that the new education policy had been framed keeping in mind the aspirations of the youth of 21st century India. “India’s National Education Policy-2020 is about the spirit which reflects that we are shifting from the burden of the school bag, which does not last beyond school, to the boon of learning which helps for life, from simply memorising to critical thinking,” Modi said.

He further said that the languages of India will progress and develop further due to the changes brought in the education policy. “This will not only increase India’s knowledge but will also increase its unity,” he added.