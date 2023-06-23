India ordered inspection of Byju’s last week

India’s corporate affairs ministry ordered an inspection of education startup Byju’s last week, CNBC-TV18 reported on Friday, citing sources.

The ministry takes cognizance of various corporate governance lapses at Byju’s, the television channel reported.

This comes alongside the reported resignation of Byju’s three board members; G V Ravishankar of Sequoia Capital, Vivian Wu of Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, and Russell Dreisenstock of Prosus.

The company’s statutory auditor Deloitte Haskins and Sells has also disassociated itself stating that the company was delaying filing its FY22 financial results.

“The financial statements of the company for the year March 31, 2022 are long delayed. We have not received any communications on the resolution of the audit report modifications in the respect of the year ended March 31, 2022, status of the audit readiness of the financial statements and the underlying books and records for the year ended March 31, 2022 and we have not been able to commence the audit as on date. In view of the above. we are tendering our resignation as statutory auditors of the company with immediate effect,” Deloitte said in a statement.

However, Byju’s has denied these claims calling them baseless speculation. “Byju’s firmly denies these claims and urges media publications to refrain from spreading unverified information or engaging in baseless speculation,” the company said.

With inputs from Reuters