India signs MoUs for three projects with Nepal government in education and healthcare sectors

By Shirish B Pradhan

India on Tuesday signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with the Nepal government worth more than Rs 101 million for fast-tracking three projects in education, healthcare sectors and for providing safe drinking water in the Himalayan nation.

The implementation of these projects reflects the continued support of the Indian government in bolstering efforts of the Government of Nepal in upliftment of its people, the Indian Embassy here said.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation, it said.

The construction of the above projects will provide better education facilities, better health care facilities and safe drinking water facilities for the local community and improve the quality of life for people in Nepal at a total estimated cost of Rs 101.79 million, it added.

Since 2003, India has taken up over 532 High Impact Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal and has completed 476 projects in the areas of health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation and creation of other public utilities across all seven provinces of Nepal at the grassroots level.

