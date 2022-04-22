India needs to make world class education institutions to regain old reputation, says Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has emphasised the need to make world class educational institutions in India and promote research and innovation to restore India’s old reputation. Addressing the third convocation of Atal Bihari Vajpayee University (ABVU) Bilaspur, the vice president has said that he expects the university to undertake research on folk culture, traditions, arts and literature of Chhattisgarh.

“Dreams and hopes of youth will shape the future of the country. After the convocation, bright youth of the institute will bring laurels to themselves and the university while working on the areas of their interest. We have forgotten our ancient rich knowledge and glorious tradition. We have to make educational institutions world class to regain our old reputation. New research and innovation activities will have to be expedited,” Naidu said. The convocation was held at Bahtarai stadium’s indoor hall, presided over by state Governor Anusuiya Uikey.

Stressing on linking higher education with new opportunities, he further added that we are living in a rapidly changing technological era and we should make our university curriculum relevant to the modern contexts. He has also noted that each tribal community of Chhattisgarh has a rich cultural and anthropological history, and said he expects that the university will undertake research on the folk culture, traditions, arts and literature of the state and bring them to light.

With inputs from PTI.

Read Also: Person with other profession can provisionally enroll with Bar Council for six months, says SC