India needs 1.4 million career counsellors to maintain a globally acceptable student-to-school-counsellor ratio

India needs 1.4 million career counsellors (Image: Facebook)

The 2018 Annual International Career and College Counseling (IC3) Conference held last week in Delhi noted that India’s 350 million students need at least 1.4 million career counsellors to maintain a globally acceptable student-to-school-counsellor ratio.

Ganesh Kohli, IC3 Conference Chair, said that never have students had so much freedom to choose courses, careers and countries than they do today. “But students need guidance and coaching for career development like any other discipline taught in schools”, he said. “India needs to provide one career counsellor for every 250 students it has”.

The report ‘A World on The Move: Trends in Global Student Mobility’ by the Institute of International Education, New York, released at the conference highlighted that despite global uncertainty, the demand for international education has consistently been on the rise and will continue to grow.