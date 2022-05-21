India is preparing workforce to be ready for the challenges of the 21st century, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan has delivered the valedictory address at the 49th IFTDO World Conference and Exhibition on Saturday. The conference was organised in New Delhi on the theme of Strategies for an Agile Work Culture: Pathways to the New Age.

Addressing the conference, he spoke about the role of technology as an enabler as well as a disruptor in the society and economy. He further added that in view of a rapidly changing world, we must prepare our workforce to be ready for the challenges of the 21st century through a holistic skilling strategy.

Speaking about capacity building, he said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is utmost stress on capacity building in all sectors. He highlighted the role of Capacity Building Commission of India in looking at best practices in capacity building and creating synergy between different entities.

Shri Pradhan also spoke about the National Education Policy (NEP) and its impetus on creating synergy between education and skilling. He said that while NEP covers students from age 3 to 23 in the formal education system, we must also come up with new ideas, pathbreaking strategies on skilling, reskilling and up-skilling for those who are not a part of the formal education system.

