India International University of Legal Education and Research to be inaugurated in Sancoale, Goa

India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER), an initiative of the Bar Council of India Trust, Pearl First, is to be inaugurated in Goa on Thursday by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

According to Manan Kumar Mishra, Bar Council of India’s chairman, Supreme Court judge Justice B R Gavai will be the chief guest of the event, while Justices M M Sundresh and Surya Kant will be the guest of honour.

Initially, the IIULER campus will be set up in Sancoale close to the Goa campus of BITS- Pilani, with smart classroom facilities, Mishra noted. “It will also have a global standard library and a well-equipped residential facility for both students and faculties with air-conditioned rooms, swimming pool, gym, hygienic food court, laundry facility and security,” he said.

Mishra further added that the IIULER will offer multi-disciplinary courses (under-graduate, post-graduate and research-based courses along with multiple customised, creative law learning programmes) with proper integration of law.

“It will provide 3D study of law, text, context and action part of law, and use comparative-law methodology. It will have equal emphasis on skilling, simulated training and experiential learning. It will also have a foreign language lab,” he said.

With inputs from PTI.

