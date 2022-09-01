India in process of setting digital university to make education equitable, accessible, says Pradhan

Union Education and Skill Development Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan as a troika co-chair delivered the opening remarks at the G-20 Education Ministers’ Meeting and put forward interventions on the theme ‘Recovery, Re-imagine and Rebuild Stronger.’

According to the official statement, he spoke about the importance of sharing mutual experiences and working together to create a new world in which education remains the nodal point for addressing common challenges. He added that the National Education Policy 2020, based on the foundational principles of access, equity, quality, affordability and accountability is India’s guiding light for promoting lifelong learning opportunities and achieving the shared vision of G20.

Further, Pradhan highlighted India’s rapid strides towards building a more resilient and inclusive education and skilling ecosystem and realising the creative potential of each learner through the implementation of NEP 2020. He said that India is giving special emphasis on formalizing early childhood care and education, supporting differently-abled children, boosting digital and multi-modal learning, flexible entry-exit pathways, integrating education with skills, which are keys to improve learning outcomes.

He added that India has operationalised virtual schools and is in the process of setting up Digital university and over 260 TV channels dedicated to education in multiple Indian languages to expand the realm of education and also for achieving the goal of making education equitable and accessible.

Pradhan underlined India’s commitment to work together with G20 member states to establish an education system where learning outcomes match 21st century skills. For education to be the driver of global growth, all efforts should be made to harness the full potential of our G20 EdWG, he further added.

On the sidelines of the G20 Education Ministers’ Meeting, Pradhan held a series of bilateral meetings with HE Mohamad Maliki Bin Osman, minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, second minister for education and foreign affairs, Singapore, HE Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, minister of education and MoS for entrepreneurship and SME, the UAE and H.E. Hamad M.H. Al Sheikh, minister of education in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Discussions in the bilateral meetings centered around deepening engagements in education and skill development.

