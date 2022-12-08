India-Germany strengthen partnership to encourage vocational education, training

India and Germany aim to strengthen their partnership to encourage vocational education and training (VET), as per the discussions at the 12th Indo-German joint working group held in New Delhi. As per an official statement, the deliberations at the meeting focused on institutionalising a standard mechanism for VET to meet the skill requirements in priority sectors as per the German standards.

Furthermore, it stated that a skill mapping exercise will be undertaken to assess the skill gaps and based on the same, bridge courses and upskilling programmes will be designed for skill training of Indian workers.

Present in the meeting were KK Dwivedi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, Alexander Hochradel, Senior Policy Officer of division 222: ERASMUS; International Cooperation in Vocational Training, Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF).

In addition, in the meeting, the two countries discussed on establishing a framework for employer for understanding on how skilled certified workers could participate in economic development, mutual accreditation of training providers in both countries through G2G, G2B and B2B tie-ups with relevant institutions which have international standards for training, assessment, and certifications will also be undertaken.

