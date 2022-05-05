India, France collaboratively discuss ways to increase mobility of students, skilled workers

India and France have discussed ways to collaboratively increase the mobility of students, professionals and skilled workers with the aim to strengthen their efforts to combat irregular migration between the two nations. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on the collaborative effort.

According to a joint statement issued after the meeting, the two countries are fully committed to pursuing the implementation of the Partnership Agreement on Migration and Mobility, which came into force on October 1, 2021.

The partnership aims to facilitate temporary circular migration based on mobility and the encouragement for a return of skills to the home country.

“Recognising the benefit of bilateral student mfeobility, France maintains the objective of 20,000 Indian students by 2025 which will create opportunities for new businesses, start-ups and innovation between the two countries,” the joint statement said.

With inputs from PTI.

