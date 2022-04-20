India collaborates with Finland to discuss research initiatives on quantum computing

India and Finland have been in a talk on possible areas of cooperation in quantum computing and a collaborative virtual Centre of Excellence (CoE) which is in plan to be set up. The meeting was held a day after the signing of the joint declaration for setting up the Indo-Finnish Virtual Network Centre on Quantum Computing.

“The two countries are trying to get academic and industrial partners which can help develop quantum science and technology for the betterment of humankind in particular and the planet in general,” S Chandrasekhar, secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST), said.

According to Chandrasekhar, there is a need to find the strengths and weaknesses of both countries in areas of science of technology to work together towards a plan to overcome the weaknesses by establishing a core group which will drive the initiative.

Petri Peltonen, Under-Secretary of State, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, Finland, stressed on the use of the scientific ecosystems, strong IT communities and strengthening them for mutual benefits of both the nations.

“Our aim is towards a product and research-driven collaboration which can work towards supercomputing devices, sensors, communication technologies, space technologies, and many others,” KR Murali Mohan, adviser, DST, said. Mohan has also highlighted the potential for the partnership through the National Mission for Interdisciplinary Cyber-physical Systems and Quantum Enabled Science and Technology (QuEST) program.

With inputs from PTI.

